Anti-CAA Stir: Delhi Police Detains Protesters Outside UP Bhawan
The Delhi Police on Friday, 27 December, detained protesters who tried to stage a demonstration outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in the city's Chanakyapuri area, against the alleged police atrocities in the state following the agitation over the amended Citizenship Act.
There was heavy security deployment outside the venue. As soon as some protesters arrived, they were detained and taken to the Mandir Marg police station, PTI reported.
The Jamia Coordination Committee alleged that the UP government had "fired bullets" at the anti-CAA protesters in the state and demanded the resignation of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, according to news agency IANS.
The members of the committee also said that the administration has shut 67 shops in Muzaffarnagar.
Security was beefed up and patrolling intensified in Uttar Pradesh and parts of Delhi to ensure peace ahead of the Friday prayers and protest calls on 27 December. As a precautionary measure, internet services have been suspended in 21 districts in Uttar Pradesh, UP DGP OP Singh said.
Earlier, Section 144 has been imposed in Seelampur, UP Bhawan, Jamia and Daryaganj parts of Delhi, reports on Friday said.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)
