‘Made to Give False Statement’: Deceased Anas’ Kin on Bijnor Probe

So eventually in front of the camera, which Arshad claims was recorded and re-recorded three to four times, he was allegedly made to say that “because of dhundh/mist/smoke, I was not able to recognize who shot the bullets."

Present in the room, he says was SDM Dhampur Dhirendra Singh.

It was after this statement that the rumours and slander against Arshad began. "People are rumour mongering about me, about my statement, accusing me of taking money. I've been humiliated all over Nehtaur. The talk is that I took money from the police, struck a compromise with them and the police got a clean chit. I am telling you honestly, I did not get any money whatsoever. If someone tells me that I was given money, then I will hold onto his neck tightly," he says.