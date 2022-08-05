Anti-CAA Protests Sent Wrong Message to World: RSS Leader Indresh Kumar at Jamia

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Thursday, 4 August, said protests against the new citizenship law (CAA) at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) sent a wrong message to the world and the protesters should have had the humility to accept persecuted minorities from a neighbouring country.

In an hour-long speech peppered with phrases from the Quran, Kumar said the holy book talks about "accepting everyone and loving everyone" and this is what Prime Minister Narendra Modi means by "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas".

"The protests sent a message to the world that we are not bothered about the prosecution of minorities," he said, addressing a seminar on a book titled "Modi@20 Dreams Meet Delivery" at Jamia.