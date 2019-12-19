CAA Unrest: Vehicles Torched in Lucknow, Sambhal; Sec 144 In Place

India
The Quint

Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Vivek Gupta

Protests broke out in Lucknow against the amended Citizenship Act on Thursday, 19 December, with vehicles parked outside a police post torched and incidents of stone-pelting being reported.

A state transport bus was also set ablaze and another damaged as a protest against the law turned violent in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Thursday, PTI further reported.

20 Taken Into Custody in Lucknow

In Lucknow, the police resorted to firing tear-gas shells to control the situation in Madeyganj area, DGP OP Singh was cited by PTI as saying.

About 20 people have been taken into custody, he added.

Regarding the situation, SK Bhagat, IG, Lucknow Range, was later quoted by ANI as saying:

“You can see the situation at Parivartan Chowk, it is absolutely normal here. 300-400 people are standing here. They are being sent back after we took their memorandum. It is absolutely peaceful at Parivartan Chowk.”

“I don't have information about Khadra. We are receiving inputs that incidents of stone-pelting took place there. SSP, DM and police force are there,” he added.

Senior officers were camping in the areas disturbed by protests.

Meanwhile, Congress sources cited by PTI said UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu was detained when he was leading a protest against the law.

Meanwhile, in Sambhal, fire tenders were rushed to the Chaudhary Sarai area of the district, where the state roadways bus was set on fire, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.

Internet services had been suspended in the area till further orders, he added.

Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which prohibits unlawful assembly, is in force in the state and no permission for any gathering has been given for 19 December, Uttar Pradesh Police Chief OP Singh had said earlier.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)

