CAA Unrest: Vehicles Torched in Lucknow, Sambhal; Sec 144 In Place
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Vivek Gupta
Protests broke out in Lucknow against the amended Citizenship Act on Thursday, 19 December, with vehicles parked outside a police post torched and incidents of stone-pelting being reported.
A state transport bus was also set ablaze and another damaged as a protest against the law turned violent in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district on Thursday, PTI further reported.
Loading...
20 Taken Into Custody in Lucknow
In Lucknow, the police resorted to firing tear-gas shells to control the situation in Madeyganj area, DGP OP Singh was cited by PTI as saying.
About 20 people have been taken into custody, he added.
Regarding the situation, SK Bhagat, IG, Lucknow Range, was later quoted by ANI as saying:
“I don't have information about Khadra. We are receiving inputs that incidents of stone-pelting took place there. SSP, DM and police force are there,” he added.
Senior officers were camping in the areas disturbed by protests.
Meanwhile, Congress sources cited by PTI said UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu was detained when he was leading a protest against the law.
Meanwhile, in Sambhal, fire tenders were rushed to the Chaudhary Sarai area of the district, where the state roadways bus was set on fire, Superintendent of Police Yamuna Prasad said.
Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, which prohibits unlawful assembly, is in force in the state and no permission for any gathering has been given for 19 December, Uttar Pradesh Police Chief OP Singh had said earlier.
(With inputs from PTI and ANI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)