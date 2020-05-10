The National Investigation Agency summoned RTI activist and Swaraj Asom convener Bhaben Handique for questioning on Saturday, 9 May, to its office on the outskirts of Guwahati, in relation to a case registered against anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters, a local media outlet Northeast Now reported.According to The Wire, the summon came two days after the RTI activist, along with some other anti-CAA protesters, were called for questioning by the crime branch of Assam Police.The activist was summoned under Section 160 of the CrPC in connection with the NIA case (13/2019) under Sections 120B, 124A, 153A and 153B of the IPC and Section 18/39 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, The Telegraph reported.The case was registered in December last year, which included peasant leader Akhil Gogoi.Detained For CAA Protests, Sambhal Minors Recount Lock-Up OrdealHandique told The Wire that he got the NIA notice on Friday and even though he asked for some time from the agency, owing to the social distancing protocol, he was asked to reach NIA’s office at noon.“The questioning of the NIA officials on 9 May was on the same pattern as that of the state police’s crime branch. I was asked about my association with Akhil Gogoi since my college days and that with the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS). I was asked why I left KMSS some years ago, supported the Aam Aadmi Party in Assam in 2013 and left it. I was also asked about Gogoi’s ‘Maoist links’,” he said, as per the report.He further said that he was summoned only for his stand against CAA and questioning the policies of the government.The RTI activist, in a Facebook post in April, had pointed out Centre’s findings during a COVID-19 survey, that a few districts in Assam did not have adequate PPE kits and other medical facilities, the report added.Handique further told The Wire, “I was targeted also because I have maintained good relations with KMSS leaders.”In December, KMSS leaders had strongly opposed CAA and organised several rallies in rural areas, targeting the state government.(With inputs from The Wire, Northeast Now, The Telegraph) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.