Anti-CAA Protesters Are Devils, Parasites: BJP’s Dilip Ghosh

Continuing his attack on those opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party chief Dilip Ghosh on Friday, 17 January, called them ‘spineless’, 'devils’ and ‘parasites,’ reported news agency ANI.

"Some creatures called intellectuals have come out on the streets of Kolkata. These parasitic intellectuals, who live and enjoy out of others’ pockets, where were they when our predecessors were tortured in Bangladesh? These devils live on our food, and oppose us," Ghosh reportedly said, referring to a protest march taken out by theatre personalities.

He added that those opposing the Act were reportedly doing so because they didn’t know who their parents were and thus couldn’t show their birth certificates, news agency IANS reported.

Ghosh recently courted controversy after he said that state governments should shoot down those damaging public property “like dogs”, as was “done by the BJP governments in Uttar Pradesh and Assam.”