Anti-CAA Protesters Block Seelampur-Jafrabad Road, Police Deployed
A section of the protesters conducting a sit-in demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act at Seelampur in North-East Delhi blocked the Seelampur-Jafrabad main road late night on Saturday 22 February.
As of 1 AM on 23 February, there was heavy police deployment in the area and protesters are still gathered in front of Jafrabad metro station.
Loading...
The protesters say that they have blocked the road in solidarity with the 23 February Bharat Bandh called by Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad.
Earlier this week the Bhim Army chief had addressed a number of protests in Delhi to mobilise support for the 23 February Bharat Bandh.