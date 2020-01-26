Anti-CAA Slogans in Jaipur Lit Fest: Police Detains Protestors
On Republic Day, fourth day of the Jaipur Literature Festival, dissent was the buzzword both onstage and offstage.
While many panelists discussed the role of dissent and dialogue during their scheduled sessions, 6-7 anti-CAA protestors began to raise slogans inside the festival venue on 26 January.
Shortly afterwards, tweets began to appear with videos of the sloganeering young men being escorted out of Diggi Palace. The sloganeers were handed over to the Rajasthan Police personnel who took them to the Ashok Nagar Police Station. Five sloganeers were detained for interrogation, as per DCP South Jaipur Yogesh Dadhich.
Some tweets suggested that the sloganeers were manhandled by the festival security.
Sanjoy Roy, the head of Teamwork Arts and one of the organisers of the festival denied any such incident of beating up of the sloganeers. Roy told The Quint, “Some young men began to raise slogans and they were escorted out of the venue. Thereafter the police took charge.”
One of the eyewitnesses told The Quint that a crowded venue like Diggi Palace can not afford any ‘disturbances’ because of the presence of thousands of attendees.
All five detainees have been released and no FIR has been registered against them.
