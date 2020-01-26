Anti-CAA Slogans in Jaipur Lit Fest: Police Detains Protestors

Sanjoy Roy, the head of Teamwork Arts and one of the organisers of the festival denied any such incident of beating up of the sloganeers. Roy told The Quint, “Some young men began to raise slogans and they were escorted out of the venue. Thereafter the police took charge.”

One of the eyewitnesses told The Quint that a crowded venue like Diggi Palace can not afford any ‘disturbances’ because of the presence of thousands of attendees.

All five detainees have been released and no FIR has been registered against them.