Anti-CAA Protester Molested, Others Beaten, at Kolkata Book Fair
An anti-CAA protester was allegedly molested by a group of miscreants in Kolkata Book Fair in Salt Lake. Other protesters were also assaulted by the miscreants, who the victims claimed were RSS and VHP workers.
When the woman approached police, the complainants, including the survivor, were detained by police, they alleged.
The incident took place around 5 pm on Saturday, 8 February, when a group of people were at the Kolkata Book Fair, demonstrating against the CAA. They were holding placards and standing near the RSS/VHP stalls at the book fair.
Protesters claim that people from the RSS VHP stall came out and started beating them up, and even tried to tear off the clothes of the women protesters.
(This is a developing story)
