Exclusive: CCTV Footage Shows Police Vandalism in Muzaffarnagar

Two days after anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters and police clashed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, The Quint has accessed exclusive CCTV footage which shows men in police uniform vandalising cars, houses, shops and public property.
Locals speaking to The Quint said that a mosque was also vandalised.
The incident took place in the Khalapar area of the town, in the wee hours of Saturday, 21 December, hours after the violence had died down.
"People were protesting against the CAA peacefully when the police opened fire. Everyone ran away. Later in the night, police came and vandalised," Mohammad Alam, a local, said, speaking to The Quint.
Locals suspect that people from neighbouring areas were also involved in the incident.
"People came from neighbouring areas and created a ruckus. The locals are hiding in their homes. We are worried. I have two shops, but I can't open them. What do I do? I am losing Rs 2,500 everyday," Mohammad Shahnawaz told The Quint.
Police have denied the allegations and blamed “local agitators” instead.
When asked about the CCTV footage, Muzaffarnagar SP Satpal simply told The Quint that the matter will be investigated.
