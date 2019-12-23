Exclusive: CCTV Footage Shows Police Vandalism in Muzaffarnagar

Locals suspect that people from neighbouring areas were also involved in the incident.

"People came from neighbouring areas and created a ruckus. The locals are hiding in their homes. We are worried. I have two shops, but I can't open them. What do I do? I am losing Rs 2,500 everyday," Mohammad Shahnawaz told The Quint.

Police have denied the allegations and blamed “local agitators” instead.

When asked about the CCTV footage, Muzaffarnagar SP Satpal simply told The Quint that the matter will be investigated.