Clash Between Pro & Anti-CAA Protesters Turns Violent in Maujpur

Clashes broke out between two groups of people near Jaffrabad in Maujpur in northeast Delhi on Sunday evening where a large number of people had gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. (CAA)

Police fired tear gas shells as members of the two groups pelted stones at each other in Maujpur. There was tension in the area after hundreds of anti-CAA protesters, mostly women, blocked a road near the Jaffrabad metro station which connects Seelampur with Maujpur and Yamuna Vihar.

There was heavy security deployment in the area. An eyewitness told The Quint that protesters who were present under the Maujpur metro station were attacked by an alleged pro-CAA group. They were attacked with stones and car windows were smashed, they alleged. The DMRC has announced that the entry and exit gates of Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations are closed.