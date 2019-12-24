Massive Anti-CAA Protest Expected in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar Today

Around 140 people were detained on Monday, 23 December, as fresh protests by students and activists against the amended citizenship law erupted in several parts of the national capital, even as police stepped up vigil to maintain the law and order situation ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Protests were held outside the Uttar Pradesh Bhawan, Rajghat, India Gate, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), Assam Bhawan and Delhi University where people voiced their opposition to the controversial changes introduced in the law.

The protest at the Jamia Millia Islamia entered its eight day on Monday, with hundreds continuing to throng the streets outside the university.