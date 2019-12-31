Anti-CAA Stir: Priyanka Hits out at Yogi Over His ‘Badla’ Remark

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Monday, 30 December, slammed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the brutal crackdown against people protesting the new citizenship law, alleging the UP police was working to ensure Adityanath's “badla,” according to PTI.

Gandhi was referring to the UP CM's remark, who said his government would take revenge on anti-CAA protesters, by auctioning their property to compensate for the losses.