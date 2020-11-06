CAA Activist Zainab’s Father Held by UP’s ATS, Kin Allege Assault

Siddiqui’s family alleged that two policemen reached their house on Thursday, 5 November, at 5 pm and showed her photograph, before questioning her father, Naeem Siddiqui.

Following which, eight more people arrived in plain clothes and took Naeem Siddiqui and his son Shaad into custody.

Siddiqui has been working on the social welfare of women and Dalits for the last eight years.