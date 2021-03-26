Anil Dharker, Journalist Who Founded Mumbai Lit Fest, Passes Away
The 74-year-old served as a columnist, an architect, and member of the advisory committee of the film censor board.
Veteran journalist and writer Anil Dharker passed away on Friday, 26 March, after he underwent a bypass procedure in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.
The 74-year-old, who founded the Mumbai Literary Festival (MLF), has served many roles as a columnist, an architect, and member of the advisory committee of the film censor board.
Apart from the MLF, Dharker also founded Literature Live! which holds literary meets throughout the year in Mumbai.
He also played a key role in the building of Akashwani Auditorium in south Mumbai, which is an art movie theatre.
Journalists and writers took to social media to express their condolences.
