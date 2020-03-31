Andhra Pradesh to Track Mobile Signals to Monitor Home Quarantined

Days after the Karnataka government sought hourly selfies from those home quarantined, in yet another move to keep a check on those quarantined, now the Andhra Pradesh government has decided to track the mobile signals of those in home isolation. This massive exercise will be coordinated by the State Disaster Management Authority and the government has already partnered with the service providers in the state to roll out the project.

Sources in the Andhra Pradesh government told The Quint the monitoring will have two aspects to it. First, tracking the persons in quarantine in real time and second, to trace back the travel history of those who have tested positive.

While the decision has raised several eyebrows over violations of privacy, the government authorities said difficult times require such tough measures. Confirming the decision to The Quint, Kanna Babu, IAS Special Commissioner (Disaster Management Authority) said it was within the purview of the law.