Andhra Pradesh to Only Allow Green Crackers This Deepavali

According to the order, the NGT has directed to impose a ban on sale of firecrackers in areas where the air quality is Poor, Very Poor and Severe, while cities and towns with air quality that is Moderate or below can have only green crackers sold and used between 8 pm to 10 pm during Deepavali (November 14), Gurpurab (November 30), and from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am during Christmas and New Year’s Eve.