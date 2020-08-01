60,000 Cases In 7 Days! Decoding Andhra Pradesh’s COVID-19 Spike

Let these numbers sink in. On 1 July, Andhra Pradesh had 15,252 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Almost a month later, on 30 July, this number has shot up to 1,30,557 cases. Of these, 57,846 cases were reported in just the last seven days.

The COVID story of Andhra Pradesh is similar to south Indian states like Karnataka and Kerala. These states were considered ‘role models’ when other major states were severely affected by the virus. However, when the lockdown was lifted, cases in these states spiked.