Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of Andhra Pradesh, Streets Waterlogged
Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh during the next 48 hours.
Normal life in Andhra Pradesh has been disrupted as heavy rainfall battered several parts of the state with Chittoor district witnessing heavy showers since Thursday, 11 November. A rain alert has been sounded over several other coastal districts.
Meanwhile, the 'red alert' for heavy rainfall in Chennai has been withdrawn, RK Jenamani, senior scientist at Indian Meteorological Department (IMD)-Delhi told news agency ANI.
He was quoted as saying, "Rains are expected in Kerala and coastal Andhra Pradesh. A new system is expected to develop over south Andaman Sea on 13 and 14 November, we are monitoring it.”
IMD further informed in a tweet that heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely over south Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Rayalaseema during the next 48 hours.
