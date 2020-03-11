Andhra HC Orders CBI Probe into CM Jagan’s Uncle’s Murder

Expressing displeasure over the “tardy” investigation by state police, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday ordered a CBI probe into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy in 2019.

Justice Durga Prasad passed the order on a petition filed by Vivekananda Reddy's wife Soubhagyamma and daughter Sunita.

Rapping the state police for the “tardy” probe, the court asked CBI to probe the case as early as possible.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as the then opposition leader too filed a petition seeking a CBI probe into his uncle's murder but withdrew it after he became Chief Minister.