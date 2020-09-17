‘HC Land Deals Gag Order Unprecedented, Will Move SC’: Andhra Govt

YSRCP MP Midhun Reddy said that media freedom has been curbed by the court, reported The News Minute.

Speaking in Parliament on Wednesday, Midhun Reddy said: “The High Court has passed a gag order and issued a stay on the SIT (special investigation team)- saying that the land scam should not be shown on TV. All this is just because a former legal officer and a judge's kin has been accused in the case.”