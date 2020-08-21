Ammonia Gas Leak at Andhra Dairy Unit: 14 Women Hospitalised
At least 14 workers were hospitals in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district late on Thursday, 20 August, after a gas leak was reported at a private milk dairy, media reports say.
The incident occurred in a dairy at the M Bandapalli village during welding work, Deccan Herald reported.
The employees affected by the leak, all women, were rushed to a government hospital where they are currently undergoing treatment. All of them are currently stable.
“All of them are stable and on oxygen supply but three women would be shifted to either the SVIMS or Ruia Hospital in Tirupati for better care,” Chittoor Collector Dr Bharath Gupta told the daily, adding that it was too early to pin blame and a probe would be ordered.
Gupta also said there was going to be no spillover effect on the surrounding areas "There is no threat to anyone outside the unit,” the official said. Along with Gupta, the district superintendent also visited the spot.
Revenue and police officials visited the plant and looked into plugging the leak. Minister P Ramachandran Reddy spoke to the district collector and directed him to ensure best medical care to those hospitalised.
(With inputs from Deccan Herald)
