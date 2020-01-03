Andhra Govt Appoints 2 Women Officers in Charge of Disha Act

Disha (name changed) was brutally raped and killed in the outskirts of Hyderabad on 26 November last year. Four suspects in the case were arrested on 28 November and killed in an alleged encounter by the Telangana police on 6 December.

The new law in Andhra Pradesh mandates completion of the investigation into cases of sexual offences within seven working days from the time of record and the trial within 14 working days from the date of filing the charge sheet. The appeal against the sentence passed under the new law has to be disposed of within six months.

The Assembly also passed another Bill that provides for constitution of exclusive special courts for speedy trial of specified offences against women and children. The proposed new legislation will enable setting up of one or more exclusive special courts in each district for expeditious trial of specified offences against women and children.