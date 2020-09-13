Andhra Firm With 18.7K Tonne Ammonium Nitrate Served Notice

However, the Centre had declared transport services for the carriage of goods by water and services connected with movement or storage of goods in ports as essential services and had asked ports to ensure cargo operations were not hampered.

An official from the Andhra Pradesh Fire Department told TNM that the company had not renewed its No Objection Certificate since 2013, and the department is also at fault for not following up on the issue. The importers of the ammonium nitrate had earlier been asked to collect the import and clear the godowns after an inspection by the district administration officials. The officials at the time had given a clean chit to the firm.

The Visakhapatnam police issued the notice on Friday after inspecting the company’s premises. It was issued for alleged violation of safety provisions, not maintaining records and flouting licencing conditions while building the warehouses within their compound.