Andhra CM Wraps Up Delhi Visit, Discusses State’s Special Status

The CM met with Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat over the Polavaram project and reiterated the necessity to complete the project on time. He also sought the approval for an investment clearance of Rs 55,656.87 crore, in view of it being recommended by the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and Central Water Commission, as well as accepted by Technical Advisory Committee.

As per the guidelines under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, he asked for reimbursement for the families affected by the project, further reiterating the need to shift the headquarters of PPA from Hyderabad to Rajamahendravaram.

The Chief Minister also called on Niti Aayog Vice Chairman Dr Rajiv Kumar and deliberated over the cost of development of infrastructure in newly formed colonies, as a part of the assistance given to state governments under the PMAY programme.