Mahatma Gandhi’s Freedom Struggle a Drama: BJP’s Anantkumar Hegde
Former Union Minister and BJP leader Anantkumar Hegde courted controversy on Monday, 3 February, after he called Mahatma Gandhi’s freedom struggle a “drama.”
Speaking at an event in Bengaluru on Saturday, 1 February, Hegde asked how "such people" came to be called “Mahatma” in India, news agency ANI reported.
The six-time Lok Sabha member from Uttara Kannada was quoted as saying by ANI that the struggle led by Gandhi was “staged” with support from the Britishers.
‘Awaiting PM Modi’s Response’: Congress
Senior Congress leader Abhsihek Manu Singhvi criticised Hegde’s comment and said that he was awaiting PM Modi’s reaction.
Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge said that Hegde’s remark was unbecoming of an elected representative.
‘What Happened to Inquiry Committee?’
Many Twitter users slammed Hegde’s statement and asked about the findings of the disciplinary committee which was constituted by the BJP to look into his previous comments.
Karnataka BJP, however, distanced itself from Hegde’s statements, saying it doesn’t approve of what he has said, reported News18.
State BJP spokesperson G Madhusudhan said the RSS holds Mahatma Gandhi in high esteem and won’t support such “cheap” remarks.
Anantkumar Hegde is controversy’s favourite child. Earlier, he had sparked a row by calling Congress president Rahul Gandhi a “hybrid product that can be found only in Congress laboratory”. He said that Gandhi claims to be a Brahmin “despite being born to a Muslim father and a Christian mother”.
