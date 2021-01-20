‘An Insult’: Cong MLC on Savarkar’s Portrait in UP Assembly

After Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a portrait of Hindutva ideologue VD Savarkar in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council picture gallery on Tuesday, Congress MLC Deepak Singh wrote to the Chairman in a bid to seek the portrait’s removal.

In his letter, Singh wrote, “The installation of the picture of Savarkarji along with that of great freedom fighters who withstood atrocities of the British and yet did not bow before them is an insult to all those who continued to bear all kind of tortures and kept fighting for independence,” PTI quoted.

Further objecting to the installation, he appealed that the portrait should be placed in parliamentary office of Bharatiya Janata Party.

CM Adityanath, on the other hand, had termed Savarkar as a “great freedom fighter and philosopher whose personality is a source of inspiration for all Indians” during its inauguration, PTI reported.

Speaking to ANI, UP Minister SN Singh on Wednesday, said that “Congress MLCs should know that Indira Gandhi had praised him. They should recall what she had said. Congress should stop insulting patriots whose names should have been included in history.”