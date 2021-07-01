Amul Milk Price Hiked by Rs 2 Per Litre, Effective from Today

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) on Wednesday, 1 July, announced the increase in price of Amul milk.

The cooperative has decided to revise the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India from Thursday, 1 July.

GCMMF said that the price hike is because of the increase in input costs. It further added that the increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into a four percent hike in MRP (Maximum Retail Price) which is much lower than average food inflation.