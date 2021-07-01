Amul Milk Price Hiked by Rs 2 Per Litre, Effective from Today
GCMMF has increased the price of Amul Milk by Rs 2 per litre
The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) on Wednesday, 1 July, announced the increase in price of Amul milk.
The cooperative has decided to revise the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across India from Thursday, 1 July.
GCMMF said that the price hike is because of the increase in input costs. It further added that the increase of Rs 2 per litre translates into a four percent hike in MRP (Maximum Retail Price) which is much lower than average food inflation.
"We have increased Amul milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across all markets. Our milk procurement cost has gone up," GCMMF MD R S Sodhi told PTI.R S Sodhi, MD GCMMF told PTI.
In a statement released on Wednesday, the cooperative said that it has not made any price revisions in its fresh milk category since last one and half year. However, due to rise in costs of logistics, energy, packaging, overall cost of operation has spiked.
"Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers' price in the range of Rs 45 to Rs 50 per kg fat which is more than 6 percent over previous year," it added, as quoted by PTI
Amul Milk Revised Price
Price in Delhi-NCR. Effective from 1 July
Amul Gold will be available for Rs 57 per litre instead of Rs 5 per litre
Amul Taaza will be available for Rs 47 instead of Rs 45 per litre
Amul Diamond will be sold for Rs 61 instead of Rs 59
Amul Buffalo milk price revised to Rs 59 from Rs 57 per litre
Amul cow milk to cost Rs 49 instead of Rs 47 per litre
Amul Slim 'n' Trim to be available for Rs 41 per litre against the current price Rs 39
(With inputs from PTI)
