Amul Increases Milk Rates by Rs 2 Per Litre From 1 March, Second Hike This Year

Full cream milk rates are set to rise to Rs 60 per litre from Rs 58 per litre at all four of these cities. Toned milk will be Rs 48 per litre in Ahmedabad, up from Rs 46 per litre while it will be Rs 50 per litre in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Kolkata, up from Rs 48 per litre, the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd. (GCMMF) said.

Standard double toned will Rs 42 per litre at Ahmedabad while it will be Rs 44 per litre at Delhi NCR and Kolkata. The standard milk will be available at Rs 54 per litre at Ahmedabad and Kolkata.



Similarly, Amul Gold milk will be priced at Rs 30 per half a litre, Amul Taza will be priced at Rs 24 per half a litre, while Amul Shakti will now cost at Rs 27 per half a litre.