AMU Report: Failure of UP Govt, Police’s ‘Anti-Muslim’ Behaviour

A report prepared by a group of activists looking into the violence that broke out at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police and others had indulged in "unbridled human rights violations".

Releasing the report titled 'The Siege of AMU' at a media conference in New Delhi on Tuesday, 24 December, former IAS officer and columnist Harsh Mander said the students' testimonies to the team had revealed that the AMU administration, district authorities and the UP government had failed in their duty to protect the campus and its residents against the UP police's "brutality".

Police used stun grenades against the peacefully protesting students which are normally used only against terrorists and dangerous criminals, Mander said.