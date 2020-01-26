AMU Students Held for Demanding VC’s Resignation at R-Day Event
At least four students of the Aligarh Muslim University, on Sunday, 26 January, were detained by the police, for raising slogans against Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor during the annual Republic Day programme, sources told The Quint.
The students, chanted slogans, demanding the resignation of the VC for failing to protect students and allowing the police inside the campus on 15 December last year, which left several students injured.
Out of the four detained, three students Tahir Azmi, Siddhartha Gulati and AM Faraz have been released, while Ahmad Mujtaba is still in police custody, sources told The Quint.
Amid heavy police deployment, the students protested outside the varsity campus, seeking immediate release of Mujtaba.
‘Go Back VC’
The incident occurred when the VC giving his concluding remarks when a group of students raised ‘Go back VC’ slogans, demanding his removal and a minor tussle ensued between two groups of students in the audience before the security staff stepped in, according to eyewitnesses, PTI reported.
Four of the hecklers were whisked away by the security staff and taken to the Proctor's office, before being handed over to the police.
Students' Coordination Committee, Ansab Amir, said the agitating students held a separate programme celebrating Republic Day at their dharna site, according to PTI.
Aligarh Muslim University has been rocked by protests by students and teachers against the amended citizenship law.
Delivering his speech, the Vice Chancellor pledged to protect the minority character of the university.
"The recent happenings in the campus have been unfortunate. I have always stood and will always stand by my students, teachers and AMU fraternity," Mansoor said.
"AMU is committed to allow peaceful protest on any issue within the ambit of law," he added.
(With inputs from PTI.)
