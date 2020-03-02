15, Including AMU Students, Booked for ‘Instigating’ CAA Protests
Fifteen people, including eight Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) students, have been booked for allegedly instigating anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, Aligarh police said on Monday, 2 March.
Police said apart from former AMU students' union vice-president Sajjad Rathar, those booked included students belonging to Kashmir.
"They have been booked under various sections of the IPC for delivering inflammatory speeches," Civil Lines Circle Officer Anil Samania told Mediapersons.
Meanwhile, in view of upcoming festivals, notices were served on 752 people for their alleged links with last week's "disturbances" in the town.
