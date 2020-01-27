AMU Students Block Highway Demanding Release of Arrested Student
Hundreds of Aligarh Muslim University students blocked traffic overnight on the main Aligarh-Moradabad Highway demanding release of a student who was held for allegedly heckling the AMU vice chancellor during his Republic Day speech, a university official said on Monday, 27 January.
AMU Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor was on Sunday, 26 January heckled by a group of students during his Republic Day speech after he termed as "unfortunate" the recent happenings on the campus and said peaceful protests will be allowed on any issue within the ambit of law.
In the afternoon, a group of protesters collected at the gate of the AMU Proctor's office demanding the release of the four students. Three students were later released by the police.
AMU Proctor, Prof Afifullah Khan, said three students had been released whereas Faraz was sent to jail.
In view of the protests, exams of the AMU Engineering College were cancelled on Monday, 27 January.
AMU Proctor, Prof Afifullah Khan told PTI, "The examinations which were to be held at the AMU Engineering College on Monday could not be held as a large number of protesters collected at the gates of the Zakir Hussain College of Engineering.
The AMU campus has been witnessing protests against the amended citizenship law and over 1200 students, including those not identified, have been booked in about a dozen odd cases connected to different protests.
The students are also demanding the resignation of top University officials for "failing" to secure justice for those students who were allegedly the victim of police excesses during anti-CAA protests.
Security arrangements in and around the AMU campus have been further beefed up.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)