AMU Proctor Afifullah Khan Resigns From Post ‘Voluntarily’
Proctor Prof Afifullah Khan on Tuesday, 4 February, resigned from his post, though he did not specify any reasons for the decision.
He stepped down days after the university's Students Coordination Committee demanded resignation of top university officials, including the Proctor, "on moral grounds" in the wake of the campus violence on 15 December.
He said Khan has resigned "voluntarily" and no reasons have been cited for this sudden move.
After the campus violence on 15 December last year, the Students Coordination Committee has been demanding the resignation of top university officials including the Proctor on moral grounds for the alleged police excesses on campus.
Spokesperson of the Committee Faizul Hasan told media persons that while the Proctor's resignation was "welcome", the student community would not dilute its demand for the resignation of other officials.
Circle Officer Anil Sharma said they had been booked for raising slogans against Shah and Adityanath and burning their effigies at Duck Point inside the AMU campus.
They were protesting against the recent law and order problems in the state during ongoing anti-CAA demonstrations.
When contacted for details of the charges against the students, AMU officials said, "We are awaiting details".
Declining to comment further, they said, "Necessary action will be taken once details of the incident are received."
