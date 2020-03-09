Amrutha Tries to Attend Father’s Last Rites, Blocked by Family

After news of the death, Amrutha told reporters in Miryalaguda that Maruthi Rao may have taken the extreme step out of 'regret' due to what he had done.

Maruthi Rao is accused of paying Rs 1 crore to a contract killer after Amrutha, who belonged to the dominant Vysya caste, married Pranay, a Dalit from the Mala community, in an inter-caste marriage.

Asked to respond on Amrutha's comment, Sravan seemingly justified Rao's actions and said, "The daughter had damaged everything and he may have killed himself due to that, but why should he regret anything? What wrong has he done?"

He also said that he would not allow Amrutha to witness the last rites of her father.

In a press meet at Pranay's home after being blocked from seeing her father's last rites, Amrutha told reporters, "I went there because he was still my father. I understand my mother's pain in losing a husband. But I have a family here now. I will not leave them and go. The case is still going on and just like I am representing my husband, she may be representing hers. If she wishes to come and live with me, I am ready to welcome her."