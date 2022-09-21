Amravati Pharmacist Murder: NIA Arrests Accused From Mumbai Court Premises

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, 21 September, arrested an absconding accused in the murder case of Amravati pharmacist Umesh Kolhe from premises of a Mumbai court, where his lawyer claimed, he had come to surrender before the special judge hearing the matter.

The NIA, probing the case, had recently announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for any information leading to the arrest of the accused, Sahim Ahmed Firoz Ahmed.

As per his lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan, his client was arrested from court premises where he had come to surrender before the special court hearing the case.

The lawyer said the probe agency apprehended the accused when the process of filling the surrender application was underway.

Khan dubbed Ahmed's arrest as arbitrary and illegal.

The NIA confirmed the arrest of Ahmed and said he played an active role in the conspiracy related to the murder.