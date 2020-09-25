Chomsky, Ghosh Among 200 Thinkers Demanding Umar Khalid’s Release

More than 200 academicians, filmmakers, international scholars and authors, including Noam Chomsky, Amitav Ghosh, and Mira Nair have issued a joint statement in support of former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid who has been arrested for his alleged role in the February Delhi riots.

The signatories have demanded that the Centre free Umar Khalid, and have called the investigation a “pre-meditated witch-hunt.” The statement adds that Khalid was falsely implicated by the Delhi Police under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).