Amitabh Kant Gets One-Year Extension as CEO of NITI Aayog

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday, 29 June, was granted a one-year extension in his tenure as chief of the public policy agency by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT).

This is the second time that Kant's tenure has been extended. In 2019, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) had approved the extension of tenure the NITI Aayog CEO for a period of two years, till 30 June 2020.