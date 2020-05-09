Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, 9 May, released a statement saying that “rumours about his ill health are wrong.”He further stated that he was “completely healthy” and is not suffering from any disease.COVID Meet: Amit Shah Appears At Last – Will States’ Needs Be Met?Taking to Twitter to talk about the rumours, Shah said that some have "even tweeted for his death" over the last couple of weeks.He further said that while he did not pay heed to these rumours due to time taken to handle the COVID-19 crisis, the concern shown by his own party workers and well-wishers has prompted him to make this statement.“In Hindu customs it is believed that such rumours further strengthen the body. I would therefore expect everyone to not engage in these futile things, and let me do my work, while they do theirs”, wrote Shah.He ended by saying that he held no ill-will against those who were responsible for these rumours.“Making insensitive remarks about Home Minister Amit Shah Ji’s health is highly condemnable. Spreading such misleading information about someone’s health shows the mentality of those people. I strongly condemn this and pray to God to give wisdom to such people”, said BJP President JP Nadda, reacting to Shah’s statement.The Home Minister’s lack of public appearances during the COVID-19 pandemic has led to many, including the Opposition, questioning if he is in good health.A few hours before releasing the statement, the Home Minister wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, alleging that her government is not allowing trains ferrying migrant labourers into her state.TMC Hits Out At Amit Shah Over Migrant Train-Blocking Allegation