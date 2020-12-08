Amid Protests, Amit Shah to Meet Farmers’ Leaders at 7 pm Today
Farmers’ protests over the laws gained steam on Day 13 as agitating farmer unions across India took to the streets.
A day ahead of the Centre’s scheduled sixth round of talks over the contentious farm laws, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will meet the protesting farmers at 7 pm on Tuesday.
Speaking to ANI, Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, “We have a meeting with the Home Minister at 7 pm today. We are going to the Singhu Border now and from there we will go to the Home Minister.”
Meanwhile, farmers’ leaders said they will be addressing a press conference at 4:30 pm on Tuesday at the Singhu Border.
Farmers’ protests over the farm laws gained steam on Day 13, as agitating farmer unions across India took to the streets, to mark Bharat Bandh on 8 December. Protests were held across the country in support of the nationwide strike, which was supposed to be held peacefully from 11 am to 3 pm on Tuesday.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.