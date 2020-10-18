‘The NDA Will Win with Two-Thirds Majority in Bihar’: Amit Shah

“We are trying to find a solution at the military level as well as diplomatic level. I don't want to comment much on the issue but want to reiterate what PM Modi has said on the matter.”

The Union Home Miniter emphasised that the government was aware of “every inch of our land” and that “no one can take it from us.”

He added that talks between the two nations are still on and that India is “completely aware of our rights and will protect its land at all cost.”

Shah didn’t want to comment when asked about Xi Jinping recently telling his army to be war-ready but said that the Indian army is always ready for any situation.

Shah also attacked Rahul Gandhi’s claims of China occupying 1,200 km of India’s territory and asked the former Congress president to show proof of this claim.