‘Will Intensify Fight Against Naxals’: Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh

Two days after a deadly encounter with Naxals took place in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, in which at least 22 security personnel were killed and around 31 were injured, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited the state on Monday, 5 April and held a review meeting with Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as well as officials of the security forces.

"I held a review meeting with Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and officers of security forces. The officers said that this fight should not weaken, which shows that the morale of our jawans is intact," Shah was quoted as saying while speaking to the media in Jagdalpur.

Assuring that the battle against Naxals will be intensified, Shah went on to say, "We have successfully set up camps in interior areas in the last few years, which has troubled Naxals, resulting in such types of incidents... Both Central and state governments are working in tandem on two fronts – intensify development works in tribal areas and fight against armed groups."