Amit Shah Tests Negative for COVID-19, to Be In Home Isolation
Shah had tested positive for COVID-19 on 2 August and was admitted to the hospital.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted on Friday, 14 August, saying his coronavirus test report has come negative, adding that he will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.
“My coronavirus test report is negative. I express my heartfelt gratitude to God and to all those who blessed me and my family by wishing me well. Will stay in home isolation for a few more days on the advice of doctors.”
On 2 August, Shah had tested positive for COVID-19. On the advice of the doctors, he got himself hospitalised.
Amit Shah had tweeted, “On seeing the symptoms of coronavirus, I got myself tested and the reports have come positive. I am doing fine but as per doctor’s suggestions, I am getting myself hospitalised.”
He had further urged people who have come in contact with him in the last few days to isolate themselves and get themselves tested.
