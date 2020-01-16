Amit Shah Ends Rumours, Announces BJP-JDU Alliance For Bihar Polls

Further, Shah hailed Bihar for giving "the best response" to the amended Citizenship Act, and appealed to the people to pledge their support to the new law by giving a missed call on the designated number from their mobile phones.

Shah also slammed the Opposition for misleading minorities about the Act in pursuance of their "vote bank" politics and engineering the violence that erupted in its aftermath.

Underscoring that the law provides for citizenship to be granted and not snatched away, he said the party is organising rallies across the country to bust the misinformation campaign.