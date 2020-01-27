Man Thrashed at Shah’s Rally Over Alleged Anti-CAA Sloganeering
A man who was allegedly raising anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act slogans at a rally of Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi's Babarpur on Sunday, 26 January, was beaten up by the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a video of the incident purportedly shows.
As the incident caught Shah's attention, the minister asked people to stop beating him, and called for security to escort him out of the venue. "Usko chhod dijiye, security waale le jaao isko. Wo ladke ko salaamat le jaiye bahar (everyone leave him, security please escort him out, escort him out unhurt)," Amit Shah said.
The video of the alleged incident on social media shows people thrashing, some even throwing chair at him.
It further shows Shah raising ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ slogans as security personnel escorted the man out of the venue.
