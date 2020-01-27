Amit Shah, Kejriwal Trade Barbs Over JNU Student Sharjeel Imam

The war of words between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal escalated on Monday, 27 January, over the sedition case against JNU student Sharjeel Imam, booked for his remarks on severing Assam from India.

Stepping up the attack, Shah dared the Delhi CM to reveal if he supported Imam who made inflammatory comment of “trying to cut the chicken’s neck” and break northeast from the rest of the country.