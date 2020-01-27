Amit Shah, Kejriwal Trade Barbs Over JNU Student Sharjeel Imam
The war of words between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal escalated on Monday, 27 January, over the sedition case against JNU student Sharjeel Imam, booked for his remarks on severing Assam from India.

Stepping up the attack, Shah dared the Delhi CM to reveal if he supported Imam who made inflammatory comment of “trying to cut the chicken’s neck” and break northeast from the rest of the country.

“I want to ask Kejriwal whether he is in favour of apprehending Sharjeel Imam or not? Whether you are with the people of Shaheen Bagh or not, please tell the people of Delhi,” Shah said, according to PTI.

Imam was one of the initial organisers of the Shaheen Bagh protest.

Shah also dared Kejriwal to visit Shaheen Bagh, which has become the fulcrum of anti-CAA protests, so that people of Delhi can decide whom to vote for in the ensuing assembly polls.

"The opposition fears that they will upset their vote bank,” Shah said.

‘This Is Bad Politics’

Kejriwal hit back at Shah and asked what stopped him from arresting Imam. He also accused the home minister of resorting to bad politics.

“Sharjeel talked about separating Assam from the country. It is very serious. You are the home minister of the country. This statement of yours is bad politics. It’s your duty to arrest him immediately. He made the statement two days back. Why are you not arresting him? What is your helplessness? Do you have to do more dirty politics on this now?” Kejriwal tweeted.

Imam has been booked for sedition and other charges in various states, including in Assam, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh, for his alleged inflammatory remarks about Assam.

Five teams of Delhi Police Crime Branch have been deployed to look for Sharjeel Imam at multiple locations in Mumbai, Patna, and Delhi in order to arrest him, PTI reported.

Meanwhile Jawaharlal Nehru University chief proctor has also summoned the research scholar to appear before the Proctorial Committee by 3 February, and explain his position on the alleged provocative speeches made by him.

(With inputs from PTI.)

