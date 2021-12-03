Amit Shah Addresses Crowd in West UP: Invokes Kairana ‘Exodus’, Hails CM Yogi

Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a crowd in Western UP's Saharanpur, giving prominence to issues such the Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur riots and the alleged migration from Kairana in their speeches, The Indian Express reported.

Shah and Adityanath on Thursday, 2 December, had laid the foundation stone of Maa Shakumbhari Devi University in Saharanpur.