Amid Surge of Cases, Calcutta HC Allows Ganga Sagar Mela With COVID Protocol

A sufficient number of face masks and sanitisers would be made available for distribution to those not having them. Healthcare volunteers would be deployed at strategic points to spread awareness among the pilgrims and other people for maintaining COVID-19 protocol and distributing masks and sanitisers.



So far only two doctors and a few health workers have been infected with COVID-19. A temporary hospital has been set up at the Mela ground itself, which has an area of 2 km radius.



On the last day of the hearing, the court had taken into account an affidavit filed by the government which listed the measures taken by the latter to curb the spread of COVID-19 at the Mela. The court had then reserved the judgment for a day.



The court was adjudicating upon a plea filed by Avinandan Mondal, a doctor by profession, who said that the infection may spread further as nearly 30 lakh pilgrims visit the religious fair at Sagar Island every year.



Accordingly, he sought directions to stop the Gangasagar Mela this year as West Bengal has been witnessing an exponential rise in the number of COVID-19 cases.



Every year on Makar Sankranti, lakhs of Hindu devotees flock to the Sagar Island in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas to take a holy dip and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni temple. This year, the Mela is scheduled to take place from January 8 to 16.