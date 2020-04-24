Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Ahwad tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday, 23 April. The 54-year-old legislator had admitted himself to a private hospital in Thane for a precautionary check-up.This comes at a time when the state registered 778 new COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day jump in numbers since the first coronavirus was reported in the state in early March.Over the last four days, the state has reported 2,000 fresh cases, taking its total to 6,427. The state has seen 283 deaths, of which 14 took place over the past 24 hours.Before testing positive, Ahwad was under quarantine along 15 members of his family for a week as some of his security staff had tested positive for coronavirus. It is suspected that the MLA came in contact with the virus after meeting a police officer, who later tested positive, according to India Today.Sources close to the NCP leader, according to The Indian Express, said he was moved to a private hospital after developing a fever. A hospital spokesperson said his condition was stable.(With inputs from India Today, The Indian Express)COVID-19: Maha CM Seeks Guidelines from Centre on Migrant Workers We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. (Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)