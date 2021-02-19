Amid Rising Cases, Several Maharashtra Leaders Test COVID Positive

Sending alarm bells ringing, several Maharashtra leaders across political parties have been infected by COVID-19, including two who have tested positive for the second time, officials said on Friday, 19 February.

The infected dignitaries include Nationalist Congress Party State President and Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Health Minister Rajesh Tope, Food and Drugs Administration Minister Dr Rajendra Shingne and Prahar Janshakti leader Bachchu Kadu.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has gone into isolation after two of his staffers tested positive while his test reports are awaited, said a party source.